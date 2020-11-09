Caroline Ellich (nee Shurla)Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life, Saturday, November 7, 2020, age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Ellich. Loving mother of Cathy (Mitchell) Ellich Owen. Dear grandmother of Benjamin and Emilia. Sister of the late John and the late Frank Shurla and the late Frances Zortz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Member of CFU Sloga #1994, KSKJ St. John's Lodge #65, Slovenian Retirees, Slovenian Arts Council and Christian Womens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Slovenian Arts Council or the KSKJ Scholarship fund are appreciated.