Caroline G. RiosPassed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her husband, Antonio and sons, Guadalupe and Arturo. Loving mother of Antonio, Juan, Eudelia (Mario) Zarate and Dora (Pete) Wirth. Dear grandmother of Mario Jr (Anna), Maricela (Phillip), Guadalupe II (Tracy), Anita, Pablo (Manyvah), Caroline, Rosalinda (Vicki), Korrine, James, Jose (Holly), Christina (Paul), Adam and Curtis. Loving Tia to the Renteria family. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.Visitation Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 613 S. 4th St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.