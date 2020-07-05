1/
Caroline G. Rios
Caroline G. Rios

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her husband, Antonio and sons, Guadalupe and Arturo. Loving mother of Antonio, Juan, Eudelia (Mario) Zarate and Dora (Pete) Wirth. Dear grandmother of Mario Jr (Anna), Maricela (Phillip), Guadalupe II (Tracy), Anita, Pablo (Manyvah), Caroline, Rosalinda (Vicki), Korrine, James, Jose (Holly), Christina (Paul), Adam and Curtis. Loving Tia to the Renteria family. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 613 S. 4th St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Raul and Sue Escamilla
Friend
