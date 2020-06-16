Caroline J. Baudo(Nee Ebert) July 31, 1934. Surrounded by the love of her family, Carol peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carmello "Mel" and preceded in death by her daughter Jean Marie. Carol was a devoted mother to John Baudo, Mary (Steve) Marinkovich, Michael (Brenda) Baudo, and mother-in-law to Jesse Limon, Sr. Carol was a proud Busha to Jesse Jr. & Jeanine Limon. Survived by her brother Chuck (Alice) Ebert, sister Sue (Jack) Kahl, relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM, SPRING CREEK CHURCH, N35 W22000 W Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. We ask that you observe social distancing.Memorials to Children's Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital (Toy Room) in the name of Jean Marie Baudo are appreciated.