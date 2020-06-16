Caroline J. Baudo
1934 - 2020
Caroline J. Baudo

(Nee Ebert) July 31, 1934. Surrounded by the love of her family, Carol peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carmello "Mel" and preceded in death by her daughter Jean Marie. Carol was a devoted mother to John Baudo, Mary (Steve) Marinkovich, Michael (Brenda) Baudo, and mother-in-law to Jesse Limon, Sr. Carol was a proud Busha to Jesse Jr. & Jeanine Limon. Survived by her brother Chuck (Alice) Ebert, sister Sue (Jack) Kahl, relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM, SPRING CREEK CHURCH, N35 W22000 W Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. We ask that you observe social distancing.

Memorials to Children's Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital (Toy Room) in the name of Jean Marie Baudo are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
SPRING CREEK CHURCH
JUN
20
Service
11:30 AM
SPRING CREEK CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

