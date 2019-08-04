Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Caroline J. Diplaris


1949 - 2019
Caroline J. Diplaris Notice
Diplaris, Caroline J. (Nee Glass) Carol entered heaven on July 30, 2019 at age 69. Beloved wife of Andrew "Mark" Diplaris. Devoted mother of Drew Diplaris. Loving sister of Adam (Carole), Larry (Patricia), Bernadette (Steve) Bates, Ron, Maryann (Joe) Clesceri and Jeanine (Mark) Heinrich. She was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, additional family and many friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-5:45pm. Celebration of Life Service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Healing Center or a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
