Diplaris, Caroline J. (Nee Glass) Carol entered heaven on July 30, 2019 at age 69. Beloved wife of Andrew "Mark" Diplaris. Devoted mother of Drew Diplaris. Loving sister of Adam (Carole), Larry (Patricia), Bernadette (Steve) Bates, Ron, Maryann (Joe) Clesceri and Jeanine (Mark) Heinrich. She was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, additional family and many friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-5:45pm. Celebration of Life Service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Healing Center or a .
