1/1
Caroline L. (Nicosia) Kamrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline L. Kamrath (nee Nicosia)

Heaven gained the brightest smile as Caroline joined her late husband, George on August 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She left peacefully, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brothers; Sal, Frank, Chester, and sister, Annie Buechs. She is survived by her brother, "Jimmy" (Darlene), brother-in-law, Kenny Buechs, and four children; Kathy Kamrath (Butch Riege), Lynn Rhude (Brett Feldmann), John (Kelly), Kristine. Sweet grandma of Jonas, Michael, Anika, Arianna, Taylor, Carsten and Katelyn. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Caroline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to her loving caregivers at home and at Angel's Grace.

Visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive Hartland WI; August 19th from 10 AM until Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Mass will be streamed live at https://parish.stcharleshartland.com/site/home

In lieu of flowers donations directly to St. Charles Catholic Church or Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection (http://www.triciastroops.org/) are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evert-Luko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved