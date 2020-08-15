Caroline L. Kamrath (nee Nicosia)
Heaven gained the brightest smile as Caroline joined her late husband, George on August 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She left peacefully, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brothers; Sal, Frank, Chester, and sister, Annie Buechs. She is survived by her brother, "Jimmy" (Darlene), brother-in-law, Kenny Buechs, and four children; Kathy Kamrath (Butch Riege), Lynn Rhude (Brett Feldmann), John (Kelly), Kristine. Sweet grandma of Jonas, Michael, Anika, Arianna, Taylor, Carsten and Katelyn. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Caroline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to her loving caregivers at home and at Angel's Grace.
Visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive Hartland WI; August 19th from 10 AM until Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Mass will be streamed live at https://parish.stcharleshartland.com/site/home
In lieu of flowers donations directly to St. Charles Catholic Church or Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection (http://www.triciastroops.org/
) are appreciated.