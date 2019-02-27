Services
Pintar, Caroline M. (Nee Swetich) Passed away February 24, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late John L. Pintar. Loving mom of Karen (Bob) Jadin, Linda Davig, and Jan (Chuck) Butcher. Sister-in-law of Mike (Mary) Pintar and Mandy Swetich. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday February 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:30 pm until time of services. Private Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
