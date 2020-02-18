Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURC
3722 S. 58th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH
3722 S. 58th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Caroline M. Wieczorek


1940 - 2020
Caroline M. Wieczorek Notice
Caroline M. Wieczorek

Milwaukee - Entered eternal life on February 14, 2020 at St. Luke's South Shore Hospital at the age of 80. She was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 4, 1940 to Andrew and Anna (Kiselicka) Wieczorek.

Caroline worked and retired from American Linen. She also enjoyed bingo and spending time with family.

Survivors include her nieces, nephews and cousins Bernadine (Larry) McClarran, Rosemary (Bernie) Sarauer, Annette Wenzel, Michael, Mark (Dawn), Claude (Pam) and Cindy Benzing. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, a brother and a nephew.

A visitation will be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH (3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee, WI) on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
jsonline