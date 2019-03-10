|
Young, Caroline M. (Nee Lackas) age 88 of Rubicon, passed away Thursday, March 7th. Daughter of the late Caroline (nee Kaiser) and Henry; beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Larry (Mary) , Dennis (Marjorie), Keith (Leean) Young, Cindy (Mark) Schaefer, and Denise (Brian) Foust; cherished grandma of 15 and great-grandma of 26; dear sister-in-law of Marian Lackas, Delores (Herbert) Westphal, and Donna Kling. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial: TUESDAY, March 12th, 11AM at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road Rubicon, WI 53078). Visitation: MONDAY, March 11th, 3-7PM, Additional Visitation: TUESDAY, March 12th, 10-10:45AM. Interment in St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019