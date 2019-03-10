Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Catholic Church
W1170 Rome Road
Rubicon, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
W1170 Rome Road
Rubicon, WI
View Map
Young, Caroline M. (Nee Lackas) age 88 of Rubicon, passed away Thursday, March 7th. Daughter of the late Caroline (nee Kaiser) and Henry; beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Larry (Mary) , Dennis (Marjorie), Keith (Leean) Young, Cindy (Mark) Schaefer, and Denise (Brian) Foust; cherished grandma of 15 and great-grandma of 26; dear sister-in-law of Marian Lackas, Delores (Herbert) Westphal, and Donna Kling. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial: TUESDAY, March 12th, 11AM at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road Rubicon, WI 53078). Visitation: MONDAY, March 11th, 3-7PM, Additional Visitation: TUESDAY, March 12th, 10-10:45AM. Interment in St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
