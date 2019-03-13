Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Bienkowski, Caroline R. (Nee Dorobilski) March 9, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving wife of the late Casimir. Loving mother of David and Sharon. Dear grandma of Justin. Sister of Robert (Claudia), Donald (Kris) Dorobilski, Maryann Spakowitz and Diane Dorobilski. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 14 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
