Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
Caroline (Wandt) Slegelis

Caroline (Wandt) Slegelis Notice
Caroline (Wandt) Slegelis

Brookfield - Caroline Slegelis nee Wandt, formerly of Watertown and Beaver Dam, found peace on January 18, 2020 at the age of 91.

Visitation will be on Saturday January 25 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown, Wisconsin. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of sending flowers, the family request that people make donations in support of Dodge County Humane Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, Lebanon, Wisconsin.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
