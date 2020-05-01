Caroline T. Hoppe
Caroline T. Hoppe

Franklin - (nee Becker) Born To Eternal Life on Friday, May 1, 2020 age 90 years. Loving wife of the late Francis Hoppe. Beloved mother of Denese Johannsen and Mark (Mellena) Hoppe. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Raisbeck, Crystal Kelly, Jill Hoppe, Matthew Hoppe, Eva Hoppe. Great-grandmother of Jordan Martinson, Justin and Brayden Raisbeck. Dear sister of Lucille (Ken) Tucker, Ruth Haselow, David Becker, and Donald Becker. Caroline is preceded in death by her siblings John (Frances) Becker, Phillip (Barbara) Becker, and Nancy Becker and Ray Haselow. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, a private family mass will be held. A live stream of the mass will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Caroline was very involved for many years in the St. James Christian Women's Organization, helping with the rummages. She loved spending time with grandchildren, gardening and bird watching. If desired, memorials to St. James Catholic Church are appreciated.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
