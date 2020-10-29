Caroline T. Knetsch(Nee Gromowski) Born to Eternal Life on October 28, 2020, age 84 years. Preceded in death by her husband Kurt, parents Edward and Angeline Gromowski, step-son Jeffrey, brother Robert Gromowski and sister June Brunkalla. Dear mother of Michael (Jennie) Knetsch, Gregory Knetsch, Jerome (Pamela) Knetsch, Cheryl (William) Haase, Jackie (Jim) Jarantowski. Proud grandma of Michelle (Mike) Stinson, Theresa (Victor) Garza, Nicholas, Cathrina (David) Zizzo, Dawn, Danielle (Jesse) Stachowiak, Taylor and Jordan. Great-grandma of Cobie, Caden, Liana, Cambria, Carter, April, Dom and Aria. Dear sister of David (Linda) Gromowski and sister-in-law of June Gromowski. Special friend to Janet Garstecki and Joyce Schramkowski, Marion Schroetter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Friday, November 6 at the funeral home from 9:30AM until the time of services at 11:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. We request those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.Her love and compassion for others was extraordinary. Those that had the great pleasure to meet her are better because of it. Her legacy of love, laughter and faith will be forever cherished. Faith brought her through the toughest road, but in the end it brought her to eternal life.Thank you to Ascension Hospital and Vitas hospice for their extraordinary care.