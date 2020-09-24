1/
Caroline V. Roell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline V. Roell

Cedarburg - (nee Wayerski) of Cedarburg. September 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving wife of the late Kennerth A. Roell for 62 years. Beloved mother of Rhonda (Wally) Werner, Robb (Kathy) Roell, Susanna (Jim) Krause, Victoria (Fred) Smith and Stuart Roell. Proud Granny of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Pearl Hale. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Ann, five sisters and two brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 2:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 1:30PM - 2:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved