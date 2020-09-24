Caroline V. RoellCedarburg - (nee Wayerski) of Cedarburg. September 22, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving wife of the late Kennerth A. Roell for 62 years. Beloved mother of Rhonda (Wally) Werner, Robb (Kathy) Roell, Susanna (Jim) Krause, Victoria (Fred) Smith and Stuart Roell. Proud Granny of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Pearl Hale. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Ann, five sisters and two brothers.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 2:30 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 1:30PM - 2:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church appreciated.