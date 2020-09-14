Caroline Wagner
Hartford - Caroline Wagner (nee Pivonka), 89, passed away peacefully Sun, Sep 13, 2020 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend. She was born April 13, 1931 in Pound, WI to Wencil and Agnes (nee Kust) Pivonka. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wagner and Judith (fiancé Kevin Klink) Wagner; sister Frances VanDreel, brother-in-law George (Agnes) Wagner, other relatives and friends.
Her family is honoring Caroline's wishes of no service.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com