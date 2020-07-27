Caroline Wieselmann
Lomira - Caroline Bertha Wieselmann (nee Bornfleth), 89, of Lomira, formerly of Muskego, passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.
