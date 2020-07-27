1/
Caroline Wieselmann
Caroline Wieselmann

Lomira - Caroline Bertha Wieselmann (nee Bornfleth), 89, of Lomira, formerly of Muskego, passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.

Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Caroline's arrangements.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
