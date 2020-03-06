|
|
Carolyn A. Eulgen
Franklin - (nee Mahnke) Age 79. Passed away peacefully in her home on March 5th, surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of Louis for 56 years. Cherished mother of Shelli (Robert) Otto, Matthew (Kara) Eulgen and Kathy (Kevin) Nabrzyski. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 12th at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7963 S 116th St, Franklin, 53132 from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020