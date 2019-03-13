Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Carolyn A. Fuchs

Carolyn A. Fuchs
Fuchs, Carolyn A. (Nee Loose) Passed peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel and Alvin, beloved sister Janet, brother-in-law Robert, special friends Jim Brunner and Manfred Ratzka. Survived by her 3 sons Brian, Richard (Sue), and James (Laurie) Fuchs, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 14 from 4PM until the time of service at 7PM. Private interment at Valhalla Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
