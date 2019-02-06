Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1619 Washington St.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1619 Washington St.
Grafton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Langlois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Langlois


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Carolyn A. Langlois Notice
Langlois, Carolyn A. (Nee Munes) of Cedarburg, February 4, 2019 age 76 yrs. Loving mother of Peter (Kathy), Steven (Karen) and Andrew (Amy). Dear sister of Mary Lou Munes. Further survived by 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandson Jacob Langlois and sister Helen Kassnes. Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 - 5:00 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1619 Washington St. Grafton. Family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM. Memorials to Los Toros Foundation appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.