Langlois, Carolyn A. (Nee Munes) of Cedarburg, February 4, 2019 age 76 yrs. Loving mother of Peter (Kathy), Steven (Karen) and Andrew (Amy). Dear sister of Mary Lou Munes. Further survived by 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandson Jacob Langlois and sister Helen Kassnes. Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 - 5:00 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1619 Washington St. Grafton. Family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM. Memorials to Los Toros Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019