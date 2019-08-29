Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Marks, Carolyn A. (Nee Schoenhaar) passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 94 years. She is survived by her loving children James, Richard, and Lori Bates. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Bruce Schoenhaar. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Interment will be at Arlington Park Cemetery on Saturday at 11:45AM. Please meet inside their main entrance.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
