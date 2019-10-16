|
Carolyn Bungert
Town of Lisbon - Carolyn (nee Pliska) Bungert, 83 passed away peacefully with loving family around her on October 15, 2019. Dearest wife of the late Jerry Bungert. Loving mother of Christine (David) Hubbard, Roger (Debbie), Kathleen, Jean (Mike) Laufenberg and Kenneth Bungert. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Great grandmother to 10 great grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.
Precede in death by her parents Frank Pleszka (Pliska) and Helen (nee Lesinski) Pliska. 2 step-brothers, Youngest sister of 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Carolyn will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls from 10AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 Nash St., Milwaukee at 2:15PM, please meet at cemetery office.
Thank you to all hospital staff and Doctor's who took good care of Carolyn.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019