Carolyn Castore



St. Paul, MN - Carolyn Castore passed away at the age of 67 in St Paul, Minnesota on September 10, 2020, after a struggle with cancer. Beloved sister of Carl Castore, Glen Castore, and Janet Murphy; sister-in-law of Barbara Zaveruha. Loving aunt to Anthony Castore, Collin Castore, Allison Reeck, Matt Castore, Kathleen Hickey, Ben Murphy, and Suzanne Murphy. Preceded in death by her parents George and Jean. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends.



Born in Blackfoot, Idaho, Carolyn graduated from Swarthmore College with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science. At the University of Texas at Austin, she earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs and was honored to be taught by the legendary Barbara Jordan.



She spent a life dedicated to progressive politics and strengthening a participatory democracy, working in government, private sector, and non-profits. She worked for the Government Accounting Office, the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, started a company with her brother, then went into the nonprofit sector. In Wisconsin, she worked for Wisconsin Citizen Action, Midwest States Center, and the League of Women Voters. Friends described her as an effective advocate, a constant presence in the fight, impacting issues like minimum wage, election protection, and publicly financed campaigns.



She loved gardening and sharing delicious, extravagant meals she made from scratch. Her friends and family will miss her smile, wry humor, and sly wisdom.



No service will be held at this time. When circumstances allow, family will gather privately to celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers, remember to vote on November 3. Donations can be made in her honor to League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.









