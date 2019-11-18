|
Carolyn H. Sellers (nee Hilgendorf)
West Allis - passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 12th after an extended battle with liver cancer. She was 64. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Richard, son, Jacob, and many loving extended family and friends.
Carolyn attended Mount Calvary Grade School, Milwaukee Lutheran High School and went on to UW-Milwaukee in the Performing Arts. She married her high school sweetheart Richard in 1990 and in 1992 they welcomed their son Jacob into the world. Carolyn worked for many years in the Milwaukee area theater community and was also the co-owner of Sun Lighting Inc. alongside Richard.
Carolyn enjoyed needlepoint, theater, travel, cooking, and spending time at Grace and Art's cabin in Minocqua. Incredibly quick witted, kind, and compassionate she knew how to bring out the best in those around her. She was an excellent advocate for both her Mother (Jeanne) and Mother-in-Law (Ernell) in their later years. She will be missed dearly by all who have known her.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 23rd, at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 15250 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Friends and family are welcome to gather for food and drinks following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019