Carolyn Helg
Milwaukee - Passed away September 7, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Born at home on June 16, 1936 to the late Harold and late Irene Helg in Geneseo, Illionois. Preceded in death by her brother Tom (the late Sharon) Helg and her nephew Chris Helg. Loving mother of Kevin (Vicki) Helg. Dear grandmother of Jordan, Hunter, and Branden. Sister of Sue (Rich) Kraemer of Traverse City, Michigan. Special friend of Dolly, Patty, and Dawn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 9:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019