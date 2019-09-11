Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Helg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Helg


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Helg Notice
Carolyn Helg

Milwaukee - Passed away September 7, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Born at home on June 16, 1936 to the late Harold and late Irene Helg in Geneseo, Illionois. Preceded in death by her brother Tom (the late Sharon) Helg and her nephew Chris Helg. Loving mother of Kevin (Vicki) Helg. Dear grandmother of Jordan, Hunter, and Branden. Sister of Sue (Rich) Kraemer of Traverse City, Michigan. Special friend of Dolly, Patty, and Dawn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 9:00 am until time of services.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline