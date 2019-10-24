Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Carolyn J. Bauman

Carolyn J. Bauman Notice
Carolyn J. Bauman

(Nee Vachetz) Passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 87. Loving wife of Richard for 65 years. Proud mother of James and Janet and grandmother of Jenna (Rowe) Palermo. Carolyn loved to sew, craft, paint, sew cancer caps, work at Project Concern, and bake the best desserts!!

Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at 10:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
