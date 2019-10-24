|
|
Carolyn J. Bauman
(Nee Vachetz) Passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 87. Loving wife of Richard for 65 years. Proud mother of James and Janet and grandmother of Jenna (Rowe) Palermo. Carolyn loved to sew, craft, paint, sew cancer caps, work at Project Concern, and bake the best desserts!!
Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at 10:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019