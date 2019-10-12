Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Frank


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Frank Notice
Carolyn J. Frank

Oak Creek - (nee Sturm) Entered Eternal Life on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 73 at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born May 15, 1946 in Wausau, WI to the late Ellart and the late Marcella Sturm. Carolyn received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. She then worked as an elementary school and music teacher before continuing her education for Medical Transcription. Carolyn married her husband Kenneth on April 22, 1997 in Hawaii. She loved traveling with Kenneth, music, and dancing.

Carolyn is the beloved wife of Kenneth for 22 years. Dearest mother of Heidi Timmerman. Proud grandma of Mathias and Danielle. Dear sister of Marilyn Driscoll, Barbara Jordan, and the late Mark Sturm. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, SATURDAY, October 19, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Memorial Service 12 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline