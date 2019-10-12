|
|
Carolyn J. Frank
Oak Creek - (nee Sturm) Entered Eternal Life on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 73 at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born May 15, 1946 in Wausau, WI to the late Ellart and the late Marcella Sturm. Carolyn received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. She then worked as an elementary school and music teacher before continuing her education for Medical Transcription. Carolyn married her husband Kenneth on April 22, 1997 in Hawaii. She loved traveling with Kenneth, music, and dancing.
Carolyn is the beloved wife of Kenneth for 22 years. Dearest mother of Heidi Timmerman. Proud grandma of Mathias and Danielle. Dear sister of Marilyn Driscoll, Barbara Jordan, and the late Mark Sturm. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, SATURDAY, October 19, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Memorial Service 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019