Carolyn K. Bills
Brookfield - (nee Leider), age 87, of Brookfield, WI, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gordon Bills; her children Elaine, Stephanie (Stanley) David (Dawn), Gregory (Rachel) and Eric (Julie); her grandchildren David, Kaitlyn, Ross, Rachel, Lauren, Danny, Sarah, Jordan, Taylor, Payton, Haley and Conner; her great granddaughter Rose; her sister Diane and many more family and friends. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents John and Viola (nee Kertz) Leider and her siblings John and Marilyn.
Carolyn was born March 14, 1933 in Evanston, Illinois. She was a graduate of the School of Business at Marquette University, where she met her husband Gordon. They married on January 14, 1956 at St. Mary's Church in Janesville. She and Gordon are charter members of St. John Vianney Church in Brookfield since 1958.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Camillus skilled nursing care and hospice for the loving care shown to Carolyn and her family. Donations may be made in her name to St. John Vianney or to the Brookfield Public Library.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020