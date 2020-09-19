Carolyn L. Mulvaney (nee Dembinski)Age 83, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020.Survived by children Mark (Jean), Maureen and Beth (fiancé Tom Bartz), grandchildren Trevor, (Jessica), Taylor, Tristen, Mark, Michelle and Marie, great granddaughter Georgia and her sister Josephine Gross. Preceded in death by her husband Mark, parents Stanley and Elizabeth Dembinski and sister Geraldine Georgoulis's .Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.