Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolyn R. (Cox) Mahoney


1942 - 2019
Mahoney, Carolyn R. (Cox) Carolyn Ruth (Cox) Mahoney, age 77, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Surviving are her husband Dennis C. Mahoney of Racine; her children, Kim (Donald) Malczynski of Bull Valley, IL, Kenneth Elton (Kimberly) Cox of Crystal Lake, IL; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St, Racine, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10 A.M. until time of service at 12 P.M. Memorials to your local Domestic Violence Agency have been suggested. Please see our website for a full obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
jsonline