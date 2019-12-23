|
|
Carolyn Ruth Fraley
Oak Creek - (nee Bergman)
She was reunited in heaven with Douglas, her husband of 60 years, on December 21, at age 86. Cherished mother of Wendy (Alfredo) Cintron, Michael Fraley, Sarah (Charles) Faupel, and Philip (Giuditta) Fraley. Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Kathleen Bergman and Dorothy Ann Bergman. Sister-in-law of Donald (Phyllis) Fraley and Catherine Fraley. She will also be lovingly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Along with Douglas, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Karen, Elizabeth and Renee.
After graduating Wayzata High School in 1951, she followed her heart and with the help and guidance of her future brother-in-law Robert, she attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, where she met Douglas, who was attending Asbury Seminary at the time.
She shared her husband's ministry of 41 years with the United Methodist Church, serving as choir director, prayer group and bible study leader and counselor.
Carolyn loved music, playing both the piano and saxophone. She was a fabulous homemaker, cook and gardener who loved flowers.
We're sure she enjoyed conducting her first Christmas cantata in heaven.
A special thank you to all of mom's loving caregivers for all the love they showed her at Azura Memory Care.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, from 4-7pm. Additional visitation on Saturday, December 28, at 10am. Funeral service at 11am. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
"You were a friend to many and will be dearly missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019