Carolyn Stephens
Pewaukee - (Nee Falconero) Born to Eternal Life October 21, 2020 age 82 years. Beloved wife of 64 years to Harold Stephens. Loving mother of Nancy (Fred) Rogers, Kathleen Schultz, Maureen (Russ) Leverich, Joseph (Jennifer) Stephens and Cindy (Kevin) Maag. Dear grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Glenn) Winger. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic private funeral service will be held. If desired memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, Pewaukee would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Pam and staff at Virginia Health and Rehab for all of their loving care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
