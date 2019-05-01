|
|
Soerfass, Carolyn Violet Passed away April 15, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John F. Soerfass. Loving mother of John, Gary, and Ronald Soerfass. Dear grandmother of John, David, Christopher, Christina, and Kyle. Great-grandmother of Alyssa, Antonio, Alyana, and Alyvia. Great-great grandmother of Koda. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 11:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019