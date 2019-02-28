Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Voskuil, Carolyn (Nee Hegard) Carolyn Elizabeth Voskuil (nee Hegard). Died peacefully on Feb 20, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1935 in Winona, MN. She is survived by her son Timothy and Sister-in-laws Evie Antonopaulos, Marge (Jim) Killian and Ruth (friend Larry) Voskuil; nieces and nephews, Chuck (Lorrie) Klessig, Mike (Nancy) Klessig, Pat (Kris) Klessig, Jim (Joung) Killian, Mike (Maie) Killian, John (Jill) Killian, Moira (Mel) Davis, Sheila Killian, Denise (Gene) Marre' and Kristin (Adam) Brandes; and close cousins Barb Mikhail and Kathy Jensen. A memorial service is planned for June 30th to celebrate her life. For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg is assisting the Voskuil family with arrangements (920-564-2771).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
