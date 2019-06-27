|
Koch, Carolyn W. Carolyn W. Koch (nee Wright), born July 1, 1926 to Eugene and Carolyn Wright, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Carolyn was born in Neenah, WI, and spent her early youth in Appleton and Stevens Point, WI, and briefly New Jersey, before the family returned to Wisconsin and settled in Wauwatosa. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School, and then attended Lawrence College. After leaving Lawrence, Carolyn enrolled at Miss Brown's Business School in Milwaukee and completed her training there. She worked in retail for a few years. On September 9, 1950, Carolyn married Richard Koch. They resided for several years in Wauwatosa. The couple had four children and Carolyn stayed at home to raise the family. She stayed very busy with volunteer activities, at her church, her children's schools and scout troops. Carolyn was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, where she taught second grade Sunday school, Bible School, was a choir member for nearly 40 years, and participated in many other ways. For many years, Carolyn was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Rasmussen Company, Inc. In 1973, the family moved to the Town of Genesee. Carolyn and Richard lived there until April 2012, when they moved in to an apartment at Three Pillars Senior Living Communities in Dousman. Carolyn made new friends throughout her last years there, as she volunteered and was active in many groups. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Jamie (Lee) Mossige and Jean (Robert) Reuss; sons, Richard (Mary) Koch and Jack (Jill) Koch; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; her sister, Ann Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Eugene and Carolyn; brother Mac Wright (in infancy); sisters, Janet Monroe and Susan Muehlhauser. A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 3 p.m. at Three Pillars, 375 State Road 67, Dousman. Visitation will take place at Three Pillars from 1:30-3 p.m. Memorials to the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, or Three Pillars Senior Living Communities will be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019