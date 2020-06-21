Carolyn Williams-Espinoza
1948 - 2020
Carolyn Williams-Espinoza

Milwaukee - Williams-Espinoza, Carolyn Age 71 years. Born on July 27, 1948 to the union of James and Dorothy Williams (nee Davis) in Peoria, Illinois. Wordsmith and avid book reader. Graduated Cum Laude in December 2003 from Cardinal Stritch University.

Moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1968. Accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 31. Elder at Walking In The Spirit Ministries, Inc. Most recently employed with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Carolyn was gently stubborn, had a joyful laugh, and lived her faith every single day. She departed this life on May 29, 2020.

We will celebrate her life on Saturday, June 27, 11 AM. Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, 7625 W. Appleton Ave., 414-461-8000. Restricted to immediate family and friends. Donations can be made to American Kidney Fund in her memory.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
7625 W. Appleton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 461-8000
