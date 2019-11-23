Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Grove - Carri Ann Zarske of Union Grove passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 50.

She will be deeply missed by her loving parents, John D. (the late Janet) Zarske; her siblings, Lynn Overholt, the late Dan Zarske, James Zarske, Kathy Marx and Dean Zarske. Friend, Ron Marx as well as other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am service at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, Brookfield, WI. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
