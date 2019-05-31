Resources
Holba, Carrie Anne Carrie Anne Holba (nee Hillmer), 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 24, 2019 at Ryan House Hospice in Phoenix, AZ, Carrie is preceeded in death by her first husband, Martin Holba, daughter, Katie Holba Manley and parents Robert and Frances Hillmer. She is survived by loving husband, Kevin Keating, daughter Jodie Holba (Gavin Woodworth), son-in-law, Brian Manley, grandchildren Eric and Zoie Manley, sisters Laurie (Jeanette) Bauerhill, Kellie-Jo Hillmer and many other family and friends. Born in Illinois, raised in Wisconsin, she was a long time resident of Anchorage, AK. She worked as a librarian with ARLIS and the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council, a job she enjoyed until she retired in 2015. She relocated that same year with her husband, settling in Arizona to be closer to their family. She was a gentle soul, selfless, generous, resilient and brave. Passionate about dancing, gardening, travel, watching movies, and spending time with her loved ones. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019
