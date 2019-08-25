|
Koniar, Carrie M. (Nee Hale) Age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Paul for 40 years. Loving mother of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (Jennifer), and Kathryn (Travis) Koniar. She is further survivedby 6 grandchildren, her brother Harry (Deb) Hale, her parents-in-law John and Vi Koniar, as well as other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and again on Friday, September 6, 2019, until the time of service. For complete obit/directions text 1855697 to 414-301-6422 or visit funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019