Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Koniar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie M. Koniar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie M. Koniar Notice
Koniar, Carrie M. (Nee Hale) Age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Paul for 40 years. Loving mother of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (Jennifer), and Kathryn (Travis) Koniar. She is further survivedby 6 grandchildren, her brother Harry (Deb) Hale, her parents-in-law John and Vi Koniar, as well as other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and again on Friday, September 6, 2019, until the time of service. For complete obit/directions text 1855697 to 414-301-6422 or visit funeral home website.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline