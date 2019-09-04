|
Carrie M. Koniar
Milwaukee - Carrie M. Koniar (Nee Hale) Age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Paul for 40 years. Loving mother of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (Jennifer), and Kathryn (Travis) Koniar. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, her brother Harry (Deb) Hale, her parents-in-law John and Vi Koniar, as well as other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and again on Friday, September 6, 2019. For complete obit/directions, text 1855697 to 414-301-6422 or visit funeral home website.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Cudahy is serving the family. For more information call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences, or receive directions.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019