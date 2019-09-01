Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church,
3775 E. Cudahy Ave.,
Cudahy, WI
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church,
3775 E. Cudahy Ave.,
Cudahy, WI
Carrie M. Koniar
Carrie M. Koniar

Milwaukee - Koniar, Carrie M. (Nee Hale) Age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Paul for 40 years. Loving mother of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (Jennifer), and Kathryn (Travis) Koniar. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, her brother Harry (Deb) Hale, her parents-in-law John and Vi Koniar, as well as other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 5 PM - 7 PM and at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM.

For complete obit/directions, text 1855697 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
