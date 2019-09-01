|
|
Koniar, Carrie M. (Nee Hale) Age 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Paul for 40 years. Loving mother of Adam (Cheryl), Paul (Erika), Steven (Jennifer), and Kathryn (Travis) Koniar. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren, her brother Harry (Deb) Hale, her parents-in-law John and Vi Koniar, as well as other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 5 PM - 7 PM and at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. For complete obit/directions, text 1855697 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019