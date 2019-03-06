|
|
Knudsvig, Carrol L. (Nee Kloeckl) Was born to life on September 25, 1937 and was born to eternal life on February 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Lee (Kris) Knudsvig, Debra (the late Barry) Klass, Bonnie (Paul) DeYoung, and Tami (the late Don) Darling. Beloved Grandmother of Ali (Ian) Westermann and Brandon (Jen) Knudsvig. Great Grandmother of Lucy and Joel Westermann and Silas Knudsvig. Further survived by her partner Sam Furgarino and his children Rebecca (Scott), David, Sara, and his granddaughter Lola; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents William and Viola Kloeckl and our father Parnell Knudsvig. Visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019