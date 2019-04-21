|
Sandmire, Carroll Lee 1937-2019 Carroll L. Sandmire, 82, of St. Francis, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home and he is now with his wife, Edna, forever. Survivors include his two sons, Raymond (Susan) Sandmire of Watertown, WI, and Michael A. (Patty) Sandmire of Smyrna, TN; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Dennis) Keitel of Kenosha and Nancy Smoger of Kenosha; and brother-in-law, David Smoger of Kenosha. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26th, at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Carroll's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofunerlahome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019