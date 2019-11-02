|
Mr. Carroll R. Suttner
Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 59 years of Patricia (nee Legler) Suttner. Beloved dad of Debra (Todd) Suttner-Firer and Richard Suttner. Cherished grandpa of Andrew Sprung, Donelle (Eric Roche) Scaffidi, Angelina (Will) Apostolos, Paul (Lindsay) Suttner, Brandon and Alexander Suttner, Brittany (Flavio Castro) Suttner. Cherished great-grandpa of Marilynn, Alley, Lily, William, Asher, Zia, Isaac, and Marc. Dear brother of Michael D. (Kathleen) Suttner and Barbara (Jerry) Sicotte. Preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Terry Suttner. Carroll was an avid golfer and airplane pilot. He loved to learn and was passionate about science and history. He will be dearly missed by his surviving family. Private family services were held.
