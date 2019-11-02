Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Suttner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll R. Suttner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll R. Suttner Notice
Mr. Carroll R. Suttner

Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband for 59 years of Patricia (nee Legler) Suttner. Beloved dad of Debra (Todd) Suttner-Firer and Richard Suttner. Cherished grandpa of Andrew Sprung, Donelle (Eric Roche) Scaffidi, Angelina (Will) Apostolos, Paul (Lindsay) Suttner, Brandon and Alexander Suttner, Brittany (Flavio Castro) Suttner. Cherished great-grandpa of Marilynn, Alley, Lily, William, Asher, Zia, Isaac, and Marc. Dear brother of Michael D. (Kathleen) Suttner and Barbara (Jerry) Sicotte. Preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Terry Suttner. Carroll was an avid golfer and airplane pilot. He loved to learn and was passionate about science and history. He will be dearly missed by his surviving family. Private family services were held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline