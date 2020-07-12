Carson A. Lunde
Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving husband of Sharan (nee Nelson). Dear father to Kristin (Steve Rhoden) Salvhus, Jeffrey (Patti Esson) Lunde, Diane (Germano) Norante. Grandfather to Jennifer Lunde and Isabella Norante. Brother to Lois Lunde, James (late Shirley) Lunde, the late Beverly & Jerry Szydlowski, the late Shirley & Jerry Petski and the late Richard Lunde. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carson was a past member of AmVet Post 60 and American Legion Post 416, as well as past secretary of the Allied Veterans Council. He was very proud that his son Jeff accompanied him on the November 9th Honor Flight in 2019. Carson's love for the Brewers led him not only to work as a soda vendor in his teenage years but also to work as a suite attendant in his retirement years. Throwing out the first pitch at Miller Park in 2007 was the culmination of a dream. He also was a huge Packer fan.
Visitation at St. John Lutheran Church (4850 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy, WI 53110) on Wednesday, July 15th from 9 to 10:30; immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, or a charity of your choice
appreciated. Thank you to the caring staff at Ramsey Woods and Asera Care hospice for taking such good care of Carson in his final days.