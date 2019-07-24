Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Stapenek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Allen Stapenek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cary Allen Stapenek Notice
Stapenek, Cary Allen Found peace on July 20, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving husband of Mary (nee Bell) for 42 years. Proud dad of Nicholas (Cecelia) and Lindsey (Walker Evans). Soon to be a grandpa to a baby boy. Dear brother of Randy (Roxanne), Sandy (Gary) Bachmann and the late Cindy (Kip) Kellogg. He will also be greatly missed by his pup Meika and grandpup Luna. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Cary's life will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel. Cary was a longtime architectural sheet metal worker with Carlson Racine Roofing and Sheet Metal. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer research appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now
jsonline