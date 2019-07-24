|
Stapenek, Cary Allen Found peace on July 20, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving husband of Mary (nee Bell) for 42 years. Proud dad of Nicholas (Cecelia) and Lindsey (Walker Evans). Soon to be a grandpa to a baby boy. Dear brother of Randy (Roxanne), Sandy (Gary) Bachmann and the late Cindy (Kip) Kellogg. He will also be greatly missed by his pup Meika and grandpup Luna. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Cary's life will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel. Cary was a longtime architectural sheet metal worker with Carlson Racine Roofing and Sheet Metal. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer research appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019