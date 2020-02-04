|
Cary G. Parry
Born March 15, 1955. Died December 12, 2019. Beloved son of Leonard and the late Rosemary (Werner) Parry. Loving father of Matthew, Tony, and Jacob (Taylor). Dear brother of David (Esperanza), Dennis, Gerard, and Christine (Randal). Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cary loved golf and had a good sense of humor.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 6 at 12 noon at St. Vincent Palloti Church, 201 N. 76th St Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020