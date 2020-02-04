Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary G. Parry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cary G. Parry Notice
Cary G. Parry

Born March 15, 1955. Died December 12, 2019. Beloved son of Leonard and the late Rosemary (Werner) Parry. Loving father of Matthew, Tony, and Jacob (Taylor). Dear brother of David (Esperanza), Dennis, Gerard, and Christine (Randal). Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cary loved golf and had a good sense of humor.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 6 at 12 noon at St. Vincent Palloti Church, 201 N. 76th St Milwaukee.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline