Caryl L. Wilson
Wauwatosa - April 5, 1951 - February 5, 2020. Born in Chicago. Resident of Bayside, WI for over 40 years; and most recently of Wauwatosa. Preceded, in death by her beloved husband, Bradley S. Wilson. Survived by her loving companion of 18 years, David R. Fisher. As Caryl would say, "sister to the best brother in the universe", Jay (Sally) Heidhues of Calabasas, California. Loving "Auntie" to Bailey and Oliver of California. Dearest sister-in-law to Marilyn and Dr. Jeffrey Wilson of Oconomowoc, WI. Extremely proud aunt of Wendy and Michael (Judi) Wilson and their precious children, Mara, Elle and Abby of Rochester, Minnesota.
Caryl always said that although her family was small, her friends were many. She always felt that she had the very best friends in the world. She would want to give a VERY special Thank You and hugs to the following precious friends: Colleen Singh and son Andrew (Prince), Marie Huber, Ken (Coot) Pelatzke, Kim (Al) Anderson, Laure and Hans Reuters, Lana (Jeff) Stevens, and so many others that she held so dear to her heart. A special hug to you, Marilyn Wilson (big sis). Special kisses to GOLDIE, her beautiful Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Caryl would also want to say a special "Thank You" to her two special and favorite doctors that she simply adored. First, her wonderful dentist, Dan Moos, DDS, who was ALWAYS so kindhearted and caring throughout the 20+ years she was lucky enough to be his patient. Secondly, Mark Horneffer, MD, Regional Medical Director, Columbia-St. Marys. Your incredible knowledge, kindness and patience will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Caryl's life was held in an intimate gathering. Private burial was at Wisconsin Memorial Park. To best honor Caryl, if desired, please donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society (4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020