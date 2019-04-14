|
Mirocha, Casimir P. "Cass" Found peace with the Lord on Fri., April 12, 2019. Born in Cudahy on Jan. 24, 1928 to Paul and Nora (Nee Stopa) Mirocha. He is survived by his brother Chester (Donna), Best friend of niece and nephew, Barbara and Norm Kaprelian and family. Loved and missed by many other nieces, nephews and friends. Proud of his namesake, Casimir Norman Covarrubias, Little Cass. Cass was an outstanding woodturner creating many priceless works of art that he refused to sell but only give away. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent much time fishing, hunting and hiking. He loved the West and Western shows and books referring to them as "horse shit and gunsmoke". He never turned down a request of help from anyone. Uncle Cass, as he was known to almost everyone, was humble, gentle, kind and generous and endearing to those he met. He was the special presence of every family gathering. Cass was a proud veteran of the US Air Force serving as a photographer in the South Pacific post WWII. Visitation Mon., April 15 at 9:30 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Internment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy, Wisconsin. To receive this obit text 1842625 to 414-301-6422.
