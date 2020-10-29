1/1
Catalina Pelc
Catalina Pelc

Palo Alto - (Nee Lewin), a long-time resident of Milw., passed away at age 96 in Palo Alto, CA, on Oct. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Leon Pelc, her siblings and her great-grandson, Jacob Edber. She is survived by her four sons, Rafael (Joanne) Pelc, Abraham "Avi" (Linda) Pelc, Claudio (Sheryl) Pelc, and Dr. Norbert (Dr. Lorie) Pelc; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special nephew, Dr. Ruben (Silvia) Lewin, who she considered like one of her sons, his family, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family all over the world.

Private services held at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Cudahy. Please see funeral home website for full obituary and zoom gathering information. Memorial contributions to any Jewish charity appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
